An investigation is being launched into the cause of a fiery fatal truck crash in South Canterbury, with police appealing for witnesses.

One person died at the scene, which closed State Highway 1 yesterday morning.

Police today issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision between a car and a truck.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Waimate Highway (SH1) near Makikihi, Waimate just after 6am.