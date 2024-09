A serious crash has been reported to emergency services on State Highway 1 near Waimate in Canterbury. Photo / NZTA

A serious two-vehicle crash north of Waimate in Canterbury has closed State Highway 1.

Police said emergency services were at the crash scene on the Waimate Highway (SH1) near Makikihi, Waimate.

“Police were called about 6.05am. Initial reports suggest there have been serious injuries.

“Traffic management will be in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”