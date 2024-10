Police said in a statement they were investigating an aggravated robbery and speaking with several youths believed to be involved. Property belonging to the victim has been recovered.

Papatoetoe South School went into lockdown this afternoon as a result of the incident.

In an email to parents, it advised it was going into lockdown “because of an event that has happened at the Puhinui Train Station”.

The school issued a statement on its website: “Please do not come to the school or phone the school as you will not be attended to and this may cause disruption to the management of this incident and could potentially place yourselves and/or our staff and student’s safety at risk.”

The lockdown has since ended.

Police will continue to be visible across the public transport network.