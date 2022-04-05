Michael Hill Jeweller in the Westfield Albany Shopping Centre was robbed last year. Photo / Elizabeth Binning

One of four men accused of taking part in a robbery where $50,000 worth of jewellery was stolen has pleaded not guilty.

In January Christie's Jewellery and Watches at Hunters Plaza in Papatoetoe was robbed.

Police were called to the scene and video footage showed display cases smashed open and glass filling the shop floor.

The 20-year-old man appeared in the Manukau District Court on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence.

He was granted electronically monitored bail to reappear on July 29.

Two co-accused also charged in relation to the incident are due to appear in Manukau District Court in May.

No arrest has been made in regards to a fourth offender.

In 2021, another jewellery store - Michael Hill Jeweller - was the subject of eight targeted robberies.

Police aim to crack down on "high-profile repeat offending" at retail stores - which is costing business owners around a billion dollars a year.

A new specialised investigation unit is set to launch in the first quarter of this year.

It will primarily be made up of police with specialist staff seconded from within the retail sector and other crime prevention organisations, police said.

"No retail worker or customer should experience fear or trauma when going about their day-to-day activities and the establishment of this unit signals our continued commitment to ensuring everyone can be safe and feel safe," Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said in November.