Aria Bridger, 13, has been found in the North Shore after a 12-day search. Photo / NZ Police

Missing Auckland teenager Aria Bridger has been found safe and well - but hungry.

The 13-year-old girl was found by police on Auckland's North Shore last night, a police media spokesperson said.

Aria's biological mother told the Herald her daughter had been staying with her aunty when she went missing 12 days ago.

She had not seen her daughter since she was found by police last night, but had heard from her own mother that she was safe and with police at the moment.

"I haven't laid eyes on her or anything just yet..."

Aria was okay, but hungry, she said.

The family was relieved that she had been found following an extensive police search, she posted.

"Thank you everyone involved and thank you to you all for your incredible love and support. This mummy is very happy now," the biological mother posted on Facebook.

Police also extended their appreciation to members of the public who contacted them with information and shared their appeals over the past week.

Police yesterday widened their request for sightings of the girl to Albany residents and bus passengers after confirming the teenager boarded a late-night service headed towards the north Auckland suburb.

Bridger was reported missing on March 24 and her last known movements was that same evening when she caught a bus heading to Albany at 9.30pm.

Police asked bus passengers or people at the bus stations along the Northern Busway for help as they tried to piece together her movements from when she hopped onto the NX2 bus service.

Police also urged Albany residents to contact them if they have seen Aria in the area.