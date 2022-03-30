The couple is said to be shaken after their home was burgled while they were home. Photo / Getty Images

The couple is said to be shaken after their home was burgled while they were home. Photo / Getty Images

The family home of David and Victoria Beckham was burgled while the couple and their 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs.

According to The Sun, the burglar broke into the Beckhams' $75 million home through an upstairs bedroom of the Holland Park property in West London.

The robbery was then discovered when son Cruz returned home with friends after a night out and spotted a spare bedroom had been "ransacked" and glass from a broken window was all over the floor.

The 17-year-old then alerted his parents and he and his father David searched for the perpetrator, who was found to have vanished with designer goods and electronics.

The robbery is thought to have been part of a gang operation that targeted at least two other nearby houses on the same night.

The family are said to have been "shaken up" by the "invasion" of their home after a string of former burglaries, kidnap threats and stalkers have plagued them in the past.

A source told the Sun: "Sadly the Beckhams were the victims of some fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area.

"Fortunately the criminals only made it as far as one bedroom before they ran off."

Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, David Beckham, Harper Beckham and Anna Wintour. Photo / Getty Images

The source added: "The security at the house is very good, both physically and technically.

"The thieves had broken through a window and darted straight back out of the same one with a small number of items. Luckily none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family."

It is understood CCTV is being analysed by cops and a source claimed it shows the intruder clambering over the gate at the front of the house.

"He then shimmied up the house and broke in through the window of a spare bedroom."

David, Victoria and their two younger children spend most of their time at the seven-bedroom house. The house contains two dressing rooms and a catwalk-style runway and boasts a playroom, gym, spa area, salon-style room and underground car park.

The Beckhams are said to have ordered a review of the London mansion's security in the wake of the burglary.

The couple's Cotswolds estate is also constantly patrolled by a security guard after two past break-ins which caused the family to beef up security.