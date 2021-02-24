Sorry, Pope Francis - no docking a boat in Napier

A sign on cycleway in Ahuriri has been changed to say "popes" instead of "ropes". Photo / Supplied

If the head of the Catholic Church ever tries to dock a boat in Napier, he's in for a bit of a surprise.

Signage on the cycleway through West Quay, Ahuriri, near where the waka is berthed, early this week read:

"No popes beyond this point."

However it turns out that if Pope Francis is interested in visiting Napier he's very much welcome in port - though he should probably wait at least until the pandemic's subsided a bit.

Ahuriri local Tony Mairs said he was walking around the waterfront on Tuesday when he noticed the signage had been played with.

"We don't have anything against Catholics in Ahuriri, but it was quite funny when I noticed it," Mairs said.

"It was meant to say 'ropes' as the sign is at the end where the boats tie up."

Mairs said it seemed as though part of the 'R' had been covered or painted over to look like a 'P'.

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said its transport team had been notified about the signage.