Lesley Elliot, who's daughter was murdered by Clayton Weatherston, speaking to senior students at Napier Boys High school about abusive relationships. Photo / Paul Taylor, File

Dunedin domestic violence campaigner Lesley Elliot has died.

The founder of the Sophie Elliott Foundation died on Sunday at age 76.

Lesley Elliot had been a vocal advocate for abuse awareness since her daughter Sophie Elliot, then a 22-year-old student, was stabbed to death by her former boyfriend in 2008.

Following the death of her daughter, Lesley Elliot set up the foundation to raise awareness of the signs of domestic violence.

Sophie Elliot was killed in 2009. Photo / Supplied, File

She travelled across New Zealand delivering talks to community groups and schools.

She wrote two books on the issue, Sophie’s Legacy and Loves Me Not — How to Keep Relationships Safe, and tens of thousands of copies were given away.

She was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2015.

The foundation closed in 2019 as Lesley Elliot stepped away due to Parkinson’s disease.

Police continued the work of the foundation with the Loves-Me-Not programme following the closure.