Defence Minister Peeni Henare visits Kyiv to meet Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov and pay tribute to the those lost in the conflict.

The Government has sanctioned the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin in addition to the wife and son of the President of Belarus.

In the latest round of sanctions targeting Russia and its allies following its invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced Putin’s daughters - Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova and Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova - would be added to those who faced restrictions on accessing or dealing with New Zealand.

The sanctions included travel bans; prohibitions on dealing with New Zealand assets or services, shares or securities; and prohibitions on vessels like superyachts or aircraft entering New Zealand.

Also sanctioned were the wife and children of Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov who was already sanctioned, the Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Sakhipzadovna Nabiullina, and the wife and son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, also already sanctioned.

Four entities of “economic or strategic relevance to Russia in the oil and gas, steel and transport sectors, as well as radar and electronic equipment systems” were also added to the list.

“Further sanctions now target 22 members of the elite who lend support to the illegal invasion of Ukraine and who have been rewarded for their loyalty with wealth and influence,” Mahuta said.

“As members of the political and economic elite, these individuals enable Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

“We continue to take action against those whose support facilitates the conflict, to bring pressure on Putin and other leaders driving this war.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Alongside trade restrictions, New Zealand had imposed sanctions on more than 1200 individuals and entities. They included:

Vladimir Putin and key members of his inner circle

All 620 members of the Russian parliament (State Duma and Federation Council)

More than 230 entities including state-owned enterprises, entities that are part of Russia’s military industrial complex, Donbas militia groups, Belarusian defence entities

More than 100 oligarchs and close family with close ties and influence with the Russian Government. Nineteen financial institutions, including Russia’s Central Bank

Fourteen individuals and entities involved in disinformation and cyber-attacks on Ukraine

Recently, Defence Minister Peeni Henare became the first New Zealand minister to visit Ukraine since the war began.

He travelled to Kyiv where he met Ukrainian Minister of Defence, Oleksii Reznikov, and paid tribute to people who had lost their lives in the conflict at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine.

Henare said the visit sent a “strong message that New Zealand stands with the people of Ukraine and that our support for the Ukrainian defensive effort against Russia’s illegal invasion is unwavering”.

“I reiterated New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and its people, and affirm our ongoing unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression,” he said.