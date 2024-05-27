St John urged to assess its call-taking process, elderly migrants tell of abuse by New Zealand children and Papua New Guinea considers foreign support.

By Tess Brunton of RNZ

An inquest into the death of a student at an overcrowded Dunedin party has heard recordings of distressed party-goers pleading for help, saying someone is going to die.

University of Otago student Sophia Crestani, 19, died during a stairwell pile-up at a flat party, known as The Manor, in October 2019.

The inquest into her death started on Monday morning in Dunedin District Court.

Her mother, Elspeth McMillan, said she could never reconcile the senseless way that her vibrant daughter had died - crushed and suffocated to death in a grotty student flat - and she wanted to see changes to avoid this happening in the future.

Sophia Crestani and her mother Elspeth McMillan. Photo / Supplied

The court heard recorded calls with police, including ones involving people screaming and pleading with them to hurry.

“Help us please,” voices could be heard saying.

Another party-goer told police the party was overloaded with people falling over each other and getting trapped.

One caller said The Manor had become way too crowded with hundreds of people and someone was stuck.

When asked if anyone was injured, the caller said they were worried someone might be.

Counsel assisting the coroner Rebekah Jordan said people started panicking at the overcrowded house party - which the organisers had called “Maggot Fest”.

It was meant to be The Manor’s last hurrah before the house was taken over by the university.

There had been multiple other noise complaints for parties involving hundreds of people at the student flat before that night, she said.

The deputy proctor had also raised concerns about the building’s ability to cope with large parties and they did not want people to be put at risk, Jordan said.

The Manor’s tenants who organised the party decided to block entry to most of the rooms apart from three, boarding them up for the party with DJs and a chill room in the others, she said.

Crestani and her friends arrived around 9.30pm, moving between the different rooms.

Flowers placed outside The Manor following Sophia Crestani's death. Photo / RNZ / Simon Rogers

It became more crowded and people began to fall and start to panic, but noise control was having trouble getting into the sole entry, Jordan said.

When Crestani tried to move upstairs for the last time, she got caught up in the mass of 30 people at the bottom of the stairs.

Emergency services were there, but they initially could not get in.

Crestani was carried outside and given CPR, but she could not be revived.

The coroner would consider the circumstances of her death and what occurred, including why people in the boarded up rooms did not open them when others knocked on them for help, Jordan said.

Crestani’s father, Bede Crestani, said they thought their daughter would be safe at the university despite their concerns about the partying and student culture.

If the party had been smaller or controlled, he believed his daughter would still be here.

He hoped any recommendations might give the authorities more controls and options so they could prevent deaths like this from happening.

Without changes, he said he was concerned there would be more injuries or deaths.

McMillan said her daughter had an infectious laugh and lit up every room.

Crestani should be living her best life and it was devastating to lose so much potential and miss out on all she would bring to the world, she said.

She remembered being shocked and disgusted by the sights and the out-of-control partying, saying it took a death for people to wake up to the danger.

She wanted Crestani to be remembered not for the tragic way she died, but as the vibrant and fun person she was.

The Sophia Charter was launched in the wake of her death, with multiple organisations including the university and police pledging to support students and reduce harm.

Sophia Crestani died during a party in Dunedin.

McMillan hoped any recommendations would support ongoing positive changes that had started to be made with the charter.

Coroner Heather McKenzie said the family’s loss was incalculable.

It would have been a great shock and distress for her parents to hear the news of her death, and they have handled the coronial process with grace and courage, she said.

Her family has a desire to see changes in student culture in the wake of her death, she said, and they had already made positive changes to help improve the safety of students.

The inquest is set to run for five days.

- RNZ
























