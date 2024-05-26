A crowded party at a Dundas St flat - a 114-year-old villa known as "The Manor" - ended with the death of student Sophia Crestani in 2019. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Sophia Michelle McMillan Crestani died in 2019 after she was crushed at a Dunedin party

At least 300 people were at the flat, known as The Manor

The tragedy occurred after tenants called police to help shut down the event

Today an inquest into Sophia’s death will begin

Her parents are hoping for answers and positive change after “senseless” death

More than four years after Sophia Crestani was crushed to death at an out-of-control party at a Dunedin flat, her parents will hear the full story of what happened that night.

They have been “in limbo” since the 19-year-old was killed but today they will get some of the answers they have been seeking.

Sophia died on October 6, 2019.

That night, she and hundreds of others had crammed into a Dundas St flat - a 114-year-old villa known as “The Manor” - for a party.

Sophia Crestani has been described as a friendly and talented young woman. Photo / Supplied

The property was being taken over by the University of Otago and the party was to be the last while it was tenanted by students.

By the time more than 300 people had gathered at the house, the party was out of control and the tenants called police to help them shut it down.

Panicked students stampeded out of the house and Sophia was crushed on the staircase.

It was only after police arrived and cleared the path that rescuers were able to get to Sophia, but she could not be resuscitated.

Today an inquest begins in Dunedin District Court. Coroner Heather McKenzie will seek to establish the specific circumstances that led to Sophia’s death, as well as identifying ways in which to prevent similar deaths from occurring in future.

Sophia’s parents Elspeth McMillan and Bede Crestani have travelled from Wellington to Dunedin for the inquest, which is set down for five days.

More than 20 witnesses will give evidence, including tenants of The Manor and partygoers.

Sophia’s family told the Herald it would be an agonising process for them, but one they needed.

“There has been a lot to absorb and deal with in preparation for the inquest and we are thankful that it is finally happening,” McMillan said.

“Four and a half years is too long to have to wait in limbo.

“We have spent a significant amount of time reading through all the evidence and formulating our own thoughts and questions around what happened or didn’t happen that night.”

The 114-year-old villa, known as The Manor, where Sophia Crestani was crushed to death. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The inquest was hugely important to the family, including Sophia’s twin sister Frances.

Not only would it give them a clearer picture of what happened to Sophia that night, there are hopes it would allow them to move forward.

“It has taken a huge mental and emotional toll on our extended family,” McMillan said.

“Four and a half years is a long time to have to be immersed in all of the circumstances that surrounded Sophia’s death.

“Hopefully it will provide us with answers to what, when, how and why, some accountability and some positive recommendations so that another senseless death or injuries can be avoided.”

The inquest will be upsetting for Sophia’s parents, but they are determined to see it through.

“It will never bring Sophia back to us and she will never get to realise her potential, but we are hopeful that after the inquest we will be able to move our attention from all that happened at that party and to Sophia on the night and be able to remember all the happy times we had together,” McMillan said.

Sophia with her parents at the Queen Margaret College Year 13 Ball in June 2017. Photo / Supplied

“Sophia has the Sophia Charter, two scholarships and two awards in her name so it will live on in perpetuity.

“We want Sophia to be remembered not as the student who got crushed to death at a noisy, overcrowded party but as the vibrant, fun and caring young woman that she was.

“We want Sophia to be remembered as a shining light, a beacon and a driver of positive and ongoing change.

“Her life must not have been lost in vain.”

Sophia’s parents said her death and another horrific incident in 2016 at a Six60 concert in Dunedin had highlighted the need for sweeping changes within the student community.

Fourteen people were injured - eight badly - after a balcony collapsed at a flatting complex during the concert.

“In the main, the student culture in Dunedin is a positive experience but there is also an element of excessive and entitled behaviour that would not be tolerated elsewhere,” McMillan said.

“When we brought Sophia down to Dunedin to start her university education we were shocked and alarmed at what we saw.

“The grotty and unhealthy living conditions, the excess of drinking, drugs and overcrowded parties, the unlawful behaviour, physical injuries and sexual assaults appeared to us - looking in from the outside - to be tolerated as just part of the Dunedin student culture.

“Well, that acceptance resulted in Sophia’s death.”

Sophia Crestani's parents want their daughter to be remembered as a "vibrant, fun and caring young woman". Photo / Supplied

In July 2020, the family and the University of Otago launched The Sophia Charter, designed to enhance the safety and wellbeing of the student community in Dunedin.

The charter is a shared commitment by Dunedin stakeholders, including the university, police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Otago Property Investors Association, Dunedin City Council and Otago University Students’ Association.

“Through the Sophia Charter and the more collaborative approach being taken by all the charter partners we are seeing change, but there is still more to do,” McMillan said.

“We have been reassured by the many changes that have been put in place as a result of the Sophia Charter. However, an ongoing focus and support from all the charter partners will be needed to continue to build on these positive changes.

“The availability of cheap alcohol and targeting of students by the liquor licensees is still a concern.

“Some affordable student venues where they can hang out with their friends, have a drink and listen to music in a controlled environment rather than the overcrowded flat parties would be a good thing.”

“Improved student accommodation and a redesign of the North Dunedin student precinct to make it a more desirable place to live and socialise; to create an environment that the students can be proud of and want to look after rather than trash would be ideal,” McMillan said.

The Herald will have ongoing coverage of the inquest this week.

