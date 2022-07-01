The jury found Adrian Phillips guilty of murdering Bayden Williams in August 2020. Photo / Mike Scott

There were sobs of relief from the public gallery today as a jury found Adrian Phillips guilty of murdering father-of-one Bayden Williams.

The jury deliberated for just three hours before returning a unanimous verdict in the High Court at Hamilton after a five-week trial.

Before the verdict was delivered Justice Melanie Harland cautioned those in the public gallery, saying any outbursts needed to be taken outside.

Phillips, 24, shot Williams three times on the night of August 5, 2020, after ramming his car off the Kopu-Hikuai Rd near Thames.

He showed little emotion as the verdict was read out and has now been remanded in custody for sentencing next month.

Outside court his lawyer Ron Mansfield, QC, said it was a sad day for his client and a sad example of how people in the community who have mental health are not being identified and sufficiently treated when they need it.

"It's a lack of resource and this crime would never have happened if the real issues he was suffering under had been identified and treated.

"…the fact that it led to something as tragic as this is just an unfortunate and sad indictment on our health system at the moment."

Outside court Lance Williams said it had been very hard on the family to hear in great detail what happened to his son that night.

"But the guilty verdict is some sort of closure. Now we just wait for sentencing and hope that he gets the book thrown at him for what he's done."

Williams said family and friends would be happy with the result.

He said it was hard to hear the defence discrediting Williams' "honour and character, but the truth's been told - that's what matters".

Phillips, from Ngatea, claimed he shot Williams, 20, in self-defence as Williams lunged at him but the Crown said Phillips was an angry, aggressive man who harboured a grudge against his former friend after Williams got the upper hand against him in a fight eight months earlier.

The Crown said Phillips shunted Williams off the road after intercepting the Tairua man who was driving over the windy, isolated road to meet his ex-girlfriend Chloe Randall and their baby son for dinner.

Phillips was in a relationship with Chloe's twin sister Macy Randall and was unhappy about the prospect of Chloe and Williams rekindling their relationship.

Phillips said he wanted an apology from Williams who put him in a headlock and held him down while Macy and Chloe's father Peter Randall fought with Williams' father Lance Williams on January 11 that year.

Crown prosecutor Jacinda Hamilton said Phillips felt "embarrassed, humiliated and emasculated" afterward and made a number of threats of violence and seeking revenge against Williams to friends, including the day before he shot him.

By early 2020 Phillips had a short fuse, was triggered to anger easily and was having daily rages, including at Macy.

The Crown said Phillips was seeing a psychologist for his mental health and had insight into his anger and knew how to avoid situations that triggered his temper, but ignored them.

Phillips illegally bought the sawn-off shotgun and ammunition in the weeks before the shooting.

Bayden Williams' body was discovered on the Kopu-Hikuai Rd near Thames on the night of August 5, 2020. He had been shot three times. Photo / NZME

Phillips confronted Williams with the intention of frightening, intimidating and potentially hurting him, and needed a weapon to have the confidence to do it.

Hamilton said Phillips must have known that when he shot Williams in the head it would kill him and therefore it was intended. That shot on the roadside was immediately fatal.

Phillips had already shot Williams in the thigh and shoulder.

Williams was crouching by his car down the bank with a shotgun wound to his leg when Phillips shot him in the left shoulder.

Hamilton said Phillips was the aggressor, not the other way around, and that Phillips' version of the event changed and this damaged his credibility.

This included whether he had the gun when he got out of his ute or went to retrieve it because Hamilton said if he went to retrieve it he could have driven away.

Phillips claimed Williams was charging up the bank threatening: "I will cut you up, I will f***en kill you," when he froze then panicked and loaded and fired the gun in self-defence.

His defence counsel said Williams kept charging up the bank despite being shot twice, and that Phillips believed Williams was carrying a knife and would stab him.

Mansfield said Williams was known to carry a knife, had been violent toward Chloe in the past, and lunged toward Phillips.

Phillips acted in self-defence and out of fear for his life when he fired the fatal shot to the head, Mansfield said.

He said Phillips was acutely mentally unwell at the time of the incident following a downward spiral after a traumatic accident in which Phillips set himself alight while pouring accelerant on a bonfire two years earlier.

Mansfield said Phillips had been consistent in his accounts of the incident, including that he thought Williams had a knife, and that Williams did have a knife in his bum bag that night.

He said expert psychiatric opinion was that Phillips had a panic attack at the moment he thought Williams would kill him and was likely to be "disassociated" at the time.

Mansfield said Phillips was not an angry man, but rather a "very sick man" who had not been violent before.

In summing up earlier today, Justice Melanie Harland told the jury they had to answer a number of questions in deciding whether the Crown had proven Phillips was guilty of murder.

"You need to consider whether the defensive action was reasonably proportionate to the perceived danger."

If the jury cannot find Phillips guilty of murder, then it is open to them to find him guilty of manslaughter.

"Your verdict is important ... you must take the time you need. Justice is not delivered under pressure."