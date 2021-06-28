Snow warning for Desert Road

Snow is forecast for the Desert Road. Photo / NZME

Snow is forecast for the higher parts of the Desert Road from this evening until around 7am on Tuesday, according to MetService.

In a road snowfall warning today it said up to 1cm of snow may settle near the summit of the road during this time.

"Significant" snow is then expected from late on Tuesday morning until Tuesday evening. MetService says to expect 5cm-10cm of snow to settle on the road, mainly about southern parts of the road.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has asked motorists to please drive carefully by slowing down and allowing greater following distances as severe weather may impact these state highways, especially this evening and overnight:

• SH1 Waiouru to Rangipo (Desert Road)

• SH46 & 47 Rangipo to National Park



• SH4 National Park to Ohakune

• SH49 Ohakune to Waiouru

• SH5 Napier to Taupo

Police said in a statement heavy rainfall was forecast for highways including the Desert Road and the Napier-Taupo road.

They recommended staying off the roads during severe weather conditions but if you do have to travel, first check to see if your journey has been impacted.

"Roads can become icy and slick when it's cold so remember to increase the following distance between you and the car in front to ensure you have enough time to stop safely.

"When you're on a wet, icy, or snowy road, it's important not to brake suddenly or to accelerate quickly, as you could aquaplane or skid.

"Plan to drive in the middle of the day or in daylight hours, when visibility is better and ice and snow are less likely to be on the road.

"Avoid driving at night, when hazards rapidly multiply."