Horowhenua residents urged to limit water usage after major rainfall

Horowhenua District Council is urging residents of Levin, Shannon and Tokomaru to reduce or stop using water immediately, due to a risk the region's drinking water supply will run out. Photo / 123RF

Horowhenua District Council is urging residents of Levin, Shannon and Tokomaru to reduce or stop using water immediately due to a risk that the region's drinking water supply will run out.

It comes after a major rainfall event drenched the region and caused heavy surface flooding on State Highway 1 yesterday.

It also shut down State Highway 56 near Opiki with 340mm of rain falling on the Tararua Ranges in a 30-hour period to 3pm on Sunday.

The weather event has caused water treatment plants to struggle to treat drinking water in the area.

The community's water usage is currently exceeding the volumes of water the plants can handle the council said.

The council said the community will need to rely on bottled water and water tankers to service their minimum requirements.

Water tanker's location in Shannon is at the public toilets on Ballance St and in Levin services can be found at the Levin Performing Arts Centre, Queen St East and the carpark on the corner of Salisbury and Bath Sts.

Horowhenua District Council said it is likely that this water conservation notice will continue for at least 48 hours.