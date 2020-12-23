Snow forecast for parts of the South Island

Those dreaming of a white Christmas could be in luck this year with snowfall forecast for parts of the South Island.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the snow will mostly fall on Boxing Day.

"We are expecting snow mostly for the lower South island ranges going down to about 1000m in the Canterbury high country and southern Fiordland."

The accumulated snowfall expected over the next three days. Photo / snow-forecast.com

The weather is due to a low pressure system moving across the country from the east, the south-westerly flow brings cold air with it, Makgabutlane said.

There will be a noticeable drop in temperatures on Saturday.

"Most people in the South Island will notice quite a drop in temperature and that will continue into Sunday as well."

On Friday, Metservice is forecasting a high of 17C in Christchurch which drops to 14C on Saturday.

Dunedin will have a high of 16C on Friday followed by 13C on Saturday.

The Herald reported yesterday South Islanders should buckle down for a gloomy Christmas this year, with rain and wind expected throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to reach 16C in Timaru, 17C in Queenstown, and 18C in Wanaka.