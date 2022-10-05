Snowfall in Dannervike, 8am Thursday morning. Video / Leanne Warr

Snow has fallen on some of Hawke's Bay's hills overnight as a cold blast from Antarctica turns October to winter.

A dusting of snow coated Mt Kahuranaki south of Hastings on Thursday morning, while there were also reports of snow in Dannevirke township and Norsewood.

At 8.30am there were reports of snow falling at the top of Te Mata Peak and on SH50 near Takapau.

Dannevirke residents reported a light fall around 7am with a heavier fall an hour later.

A MetService spokeswoman said it was "very unusual" weather for October.

Snow on Mt Kahuranaki on Thursday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

She said snow showers were forecast for the rest of the morning in Tararua which would turn into rain in the afternoon.

Further south in the Wairarapa, the snow was much heavier with reports of 2cm on the Remutaka Hill.

A road snowfall warning was in place overnight on the Napier-Taupō Rd, and remained in place this morning, with the next update at 11am.

