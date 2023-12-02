Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Smokefree law changes: Shane Te Pou challenges new Government to ‘find us a doctor who will say it’s right to give Kiwis cancer to pay for tax cuts’

By Shane Te Pou
4 mins to read
Rail boss slams New Zealand infrastructure costs, last-minute agreement extends the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and more Kiwis falling behind on their mortgage payments in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

“First, do no harm,” says the Hippocratic Oath.

I wonder if those words are ringing in the ears of newly-minted Health Minister Dr Shane Reti as he sits at the Cabinet table

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand