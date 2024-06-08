Slip and fallen tree force closure of SH20, motorists warned of major delays

Northbound lanes on SH20 are blocked after a tree fell on the busy highway. Photo / NZTA

A large tree and slip has forced the closure of a major Auckland highway this morning.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) warned motorists to expect delays on State Highway 20 after the tree came down between the Neilson St off-ramp and Hillsborough Rd on-ramp.

The northbound lanes are blocked and detours are in place.

A police spokesperson said several concerned motorists called them at around 1am with reports of the tree blocking the road.

“Police provided traffic management until road closures could be put in place,” the spokesperson said.

Further down the highway, a crash blocked the Neilson St off-ramp at 7.30am.

It is unclear whether that crash was related to the traffic management measures put in place after the slip.

The crash was cleared by 8am but northbound lanes on SH20 remain closed while the slip and tree are removed.

UPDATE 8AM

The crash has been CLEAR, however, #SH20 remains CLOSED due to a large slip and fallen tree between the Neilson St off-ramp and Hillsborough Rd on-ramp. Please keep following the detour and allow extra time for your journey. ^SG https://t.co/iu1UPtWSzo — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) June 8, 2024

Auckland Transport has warned bus users there will be delays on routes 38 and 309.

A fallen tree has closed SH20 northbound between Neilson Street and Hillsborough Road on-ramp. Expect some delays on bus routes 38 and 309 until the road is cleared. pic.twitter.com/X6qwjliBxC — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) June 8, 2024







