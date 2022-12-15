GAS Urenui was robbed on Saturday by masked males. Photo / Supplied

Police have closed in on two separate groups of teens and made a slew of arrests following two ram raids and a “disturbing” aggravated robbery.

The offending allegedly saw two Taranaki dairies and a petrol station targeted by the youth offenders, all of whom are now before the court.

On Saturday, GAS Urenui, a service station in North Taranaki, was robbed by three masked males armed with knives, hammers and screwdrivers. They allegedly arrived at the scene in a stolen vehicle.

As the robbery unfolded, the attendant was assaulted by the offenders, detective sergeant Heath Karlson said.

“The level of violence used in the incident was disturbing considering the age of the offenders,” he said.

The victim, who was not seriously injured, was now being supported by his employer and victim support, Karlson said.

Three teens alleged to be connected with the robbery are now being held in custody.

On Monday, a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and theft of a vehicle. He was also charged with aggravated burglary and theft of a vehicle in relation to the ram raid of Seven Buy Supermarket in New Plymouth on December 5.

The following day, officers executed a search warrant at a Waitara address where a 19-year-old was arrested and charged with being a party to the petrol station offending and for theft of a vehicle.

A 15-year-old was arrested later that evening and charged with aggravated robbery, also in relation to the petrol station, and theft of a vehicle.

The trio had their bail opposed by police when they appeared in New Plymouth Youth Court on Wednesday.

They were remanded into custody and will return to court next week.

Karlson said police were grateful to the members of the public who provided information to officers, which assisted in the apprehension of the alleged offenders.

“The investigation team are relieved to have arrested and put before the courts this group in such a speedy manner, preventing further offending against the Taranaki community.”

But it’s not the only teens Taranaki police have apprehended this month in relation to an alleged ram raid.

St Aubyn Street Dairy was ram-raided earlier this month. Photo / Tara Shaskey

On the morning of December 6, a stolen vehicle was driven through the front of the St Aubyn Street Dairy in New Plymouth. The offenders involved allegedly pocketed cash and other items.

Police allege the ram raid was the culmination of a four-day crime spree for three young males and a female, aged 13 to 15, which kicked off on December 3.

During this time, they are said to have stolen a number of vehicles from between the Taranaki and Wellington areas, one of which was used in the ram raid.

Police arrested members of the group shortly after the aggravated burglary. Others alleged to be involved were arrested later in the day at an address in New Plymouth.

The teens have been referred to Youth Aid on a variety of offences with the most serious being the alleged ram raid.

All will appear in the Youth Court over various dates throughout December and January.