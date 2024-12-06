Advertisement
New Zealand

Sleeping elderly Hamilton woman woken, robbed from bed – police

NZ Herald
An elderly woman has been robbed from her bedside in frightening evening incldent. Photo / File

  • Two men broke into elderly woman’s Hamilton home as she slept.
  • The pair demanded money and other belongings before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.
  • One man later arrested and charged, police not ruling out further arrests.

An elderly woman woken and robbed after two men broke into her Hamilton home wasn’t hurt but is “understandably shaken” by the incident, police say.

The woman was asleep in her bedroom about 9.30pm last Sunday when the men entered her home, moving around the house before going into the bedroom, said Detective Sergeant Johnny O’Bryne, of Hamilton CIB.

“She was told to hand over money and some of her belongings. The offenders then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

“Thankfully, the victim was unharmed however is understandably shaken by the incident and is receiving support.”

A 34-year-old man had since been arrested and appeared in Hamilton District Court charged with aggravated robbery, burglary, and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, O’Bryne said.

The man was arrested during a search warrant at a Hamilton property yesterday.

“The investigation is ongoing, and police are not ruling out further arrests.”

Police had worked hard to identify and charge the alleged offender, he said.

“There is no place for this type of offending, especially against the most vulnerable people in our communities. Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own homes.”

They wanted to reassure the community police would “continue to work hard to hold offenders to account”, O’Bryne said.

“If anyone sees suspicious or criminal behaviour contact police on 111, or if it is after the fact on 105.”

Latest from New Zealand

