An elderly woman has been robbed from her bedside in frightening evening incldent. Photo / File

Two men broke into elderly woman’s Hamilton home as she slept.

The pair demanded money and other belongings before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

One man later arrested and charged, police not ruling out further arrests.

An elderly woman woken and robbed after two men broke into her Hamilton home wasn’t hurt but is “understandably shaken” by the incident, police say.

The woman was asleep in her bedroom about 9.30pm last Sunday when the men entered her home, moving around the house before going into the bedroom, said Detective Sergeant Johnny O’Bryne, of Hamilton CIB.

“She was told to hand over money and some of her belongings. The offenders then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

“Thankfully, the victim was unharmed however is understandably shaken by the incident and is receiving support.”