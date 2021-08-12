Sky TV investigates alleged transphobic comments by managers

The two workers affected are off work with pay. Photo / Supplied

Sky has investigated reports that leaders of one of its teams allegedly made transphobic comments at work.

The pay-TV confirmed two transgender workers, and three workers in total, were off work on full pay while the allegations were looked into.

"The key people involved have agreed to move to a restorative process to address what happened and find ways to move forward," a spokesperson said.

They were hopeful a resolution would be reached by the end of this week or early next week and the staff had been offered support.

A staff member, who spoke to the Herald on the condition of anonymity, claimed one of the workers had been kept off work after airing her frustrations online over the alleged comments, whereas the leaders accused of making them remained in the office.

The employee said, in relation to the gender comments, they believe Sky is not a safe place for many and you have to put up with "rude and disgusting" behaviour.

"The fact that the managers are still there walking around like nothing's happened. I thought, that's not cool."

They told the Herald this was the reason they wanted to speak out because they were so appalled by it.

"I think it's ridiculous behavior, I think it's disgusting behaviour. And I just ... there's no place for it in the workplace at all."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sky confirmed there was an incident and the business had conducted an investigation.

There were differing accounts of what was said.

"What we understand to have taken place at this stage is that two transgender staff from a temp agency working in [one of our offices] were told that someone had overheard a conversation between two team leaders about them."

They said that overheard conversation, as relayed to the temps, was said to have included discussion around what toilets they use.

"Having been given this information, the two workers were understandably upset and confronted the team leaders, alongside other colleagues."

Regardless of the investigation's outcome, they said it was an opportunity for a wider conversation with Sky people about behaviour toward all colleagues, including transgender colleagues.

"There's a strong commitment to making Sky the best possible place to work, and empowering our people to do and be their best. In that context, we are committed to ensuring ours is a place where transgender colleagues feel safe and respected."

The investigation comes after the Herald revealed multiple allegations of bullying and harassment at Sky Sport earlier this year.

One former worker claimed she was sexually harassed multiple times by colleagues throughout her time with the broadcaster.

Her claim is indirectly supported by four other current and former workers, who told the Herald they believe Sky TV's sports department is a toxic workplace.

The young woman alleged she was told by a colleague that he wanted to "f***" her, and he could help with her career.

Following this, an independent investigator was commissioned to look into workplace issues at the broadcaster.

A leaked email obtained by the Herald shows in total 64 people, including 11 contractors, were interviewed for the report which came after the Herald revealed significant cultural issues at the broadcaster.

It's also understood a group of staff wrote a letter to the executive team, with their managers copied in, outlining issues they were having.

The Herald understands this included alleged management problems, a lack of planning for career progression and claims of another incident relating to inappropriate behaviour of a sexual nature.

