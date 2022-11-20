Motorists can expect more checkpoints this summer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It’s been a deadly weekend on the roads, with six deaths in four separate crashes.

Road policing assistant commissioner Bruce O’Brien said all the deaths could have been prevented, saying it’s the same factors resulting in deaths and trauma on the roads.

With the Christmas holidays fast approaching, O’Brien said motorists can expect to see more checkpoints all summer with a warning: “No matter what time of day or the reason you can expect to be breath tested.”

A Herald investigation last month found New Zealand is tracking towards having the highest roading death tolls in more than a decade, with 296 deaths as of October 20. This is almost the same as this point in 2018 which, along with 2017, were the worst years since 2009.

Emergency services at the scene of Saturday's fatal crash in Whangārei.

Three people died yesterday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles on State Highway 1 at Kauri, north of Whangārei.

This was followed a short time later by a motorcyclist dying after a crash involving a bus and a motorcycle at Mauku, near Pukekohe.

Last night at about 9pm, a person died in a crash involving two vehicles on the East Taupō arterial of State Highway 1. Four other people with serious injuries were transported to Rotorua Hospital.

In the early hours of this morning, one person died following a single-vehicle crash in the Christchurch suburb of Bromley.

The sole occupant died at the scene.

O’Brien said police cannot stop crashes alone, saying motorists need to play their part.

“The crashes from this weekend are all under investigation so we cannot comment specifically on the causes at this stage but history tells us that it’s the same factors time and time again resulting in deaths and trauma on our roads,” he said

Even when speed doesn’t cause a crash, it is the single biggest determinant in whether you and your passengers walk away or are carried away. Less speed means less harm, O’Brien said.

“The science tells us that just a 1km/hr decrease in mean speeds across the board equates to between a 4-6 per cent reduction in fatal crashes.

“In today’s numbers, that means a potential saving of approximately 16 lives nationally,” he said.

That’s a huge risk we can avoid with a small reduction in speed, but also, it’s been wet in some parts of the country and that may have had an impact.” said the assistant commissioner.

Motorists can expect to be stopped at checkpoints this summer and breath tested. Photo / Duncan Brown

He said the police will be out in force anytime, anywhere to deter unsafe driving behaviour over the summer and working with Waka Kotahi(NZ Transport Agency)and the Ministry of Transport on the Road to Zero campaign to prevent road deaths.

“But we need everybody’s help. Road safety is everybody’s responsibility.

“We are committed to ensuring that every road user arrives alive at their journey’s end and those who put others at risk will be found, prosecuted, and held accountable.

“The most important message Police want to convey is really simple: don’t risk your life and that of others by driving while impaired in any way,” said O’Brien.

Motorists can expect delays on SH1 between Puhoi and Warkworth until December 15. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Meanwhile, Waka Kotahi is urging motorists to be patient and follow detours as the Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway team progress works before the project shutdown over the Christmas break.

People travelling north of Auckland on SH1 in both directions will need to plan ahead for various closures on the network from today until December 15.

The work will be completed in sections to minimise disruption during peak travel times and weekends.



