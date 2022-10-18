Sir Wayne 'Buck' Shelford elected president of RSA

The Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association yesterday elected All Black great Sir Wayne "Buck" Shelford as national president.

Shelford, KNZM, MBE, was presented with the Kākahu Maumahara, the traditional cloak worn by RNZSA presidents, during a ceremony at the Swanson RSA.

The election was held at the RNZSA's national conference in Auckland.

Outgoing president BJ Clark was farewelled after the ceremony. Two candidates stood for the role. Clark did not stand for re-election.

Clark saw the RSA through the age of Covid-19, with fewer donations through annual poppy drives in favour of following health advice, and a socially distanced Anzac Day commemorated in driveways.

Shelford, of Ngā Puhi descent, served with the NZ Defence Forces in the 1970s and 80s before pulling on the black jersey for 22 All Black games.

He joined the Royal New Zealand Navy as a physical training instructor, where he also played rugby for the Navy team.

Considered one of the greatest players of all time, Shelford was part of the New Zealand side that won the 1987 inaugural World Cup before being named captain the following year to lead the All Blacks to a 14-game unbeaten run.