Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Sir Ron Brierley child abuse case: Cricket charity stumped about what to do with $1m donation

7 minutes to read
Sir Ron Brierley leaving Forbes Chambers in central Sydney following an appearance in court in connections with his guilty plea for the possession of objectional material 30 April 2021.

Sir Ron Brierley leaving Forbes Chambers in central Sydney following an appearance in court in connections with his guilty plea for the possession of objectional material 30 April 2021.

David Fisher
By:

Senior writer, NZ Herald

A $1 million donation from Sir Ron Brierley is sitting in a cricket charity's bank account while trustees of the organisation figure out what to do with the shamed businessman's philanthropy.

Other charities associated with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.