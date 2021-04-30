Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sir Ron Brierley child abuse images case: Millionaire waves away questions about knighthood, illegal images

3 minutes to read
Sir Ron Brierley leaving Forbes Chambers in central Sydney following an appearance in court in connections with his guilty plea for the possession of objectional material.

Sir Ron Brierley leaving Forbes Chambers in central Sydney following an appearance in court in connections with his guilty plea for the possession of objectional material.

NZ Herald
By: Liam Mendes

Sir Ron Brierley waved away questions about his guilty plea on charges of possessing child sexual abuse images after a court hearing in Sydney today.

The disgraced businessman appeared outside his lawyer's office shortly after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.