Convicted sex offender Sir James Wallace faces being stripped of his knighthood, why the Government's being called out after another slip closes a critical part of State Highway 1 and the Prime Minister heads to Shanghai while securing extra flights to New Zealand in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Supplied

Some of New Zealand’s leading artistic institutions are distancing themselves from disgraced former rich-lister Sir James Wallace who was yesterday unmasked as a convicted sex offender.

The long-time arts and film philanthropist has already had the process of losing his knighthood started after his years-long battle to keep his name secret was lost.

The 85-year-old, whose net worth was estimated at $170 million in the NBR’s 2020 rich list, was one of the country’s biggest backers of the arts, leading him to be knighted for his services in 2011.

Wallace, who began collecting art, now worth about $50m, in the 1960s, is also behind the Wallace Arts Trust – now The Arts House Trust – which has a vast collection and has loaned many works for public viewing to esteemed institutions around the country, including to Government House, the Supreme Court, universities, Auckland’s exclusive The Northern Club, and his alma mater King’s College.

The Supreme Court building in Wellington – home to the highest court in the country – has five Wallace artworks inside.

Today, in response to questions from the Herald, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Justice: “While Sir James Wallace’s name suppression was in place, we were not able to address the issue of the status of the artwork without inviting speculation. Now that name suppression has lapsed, we will consider the future of the artworks housed within the Supreme Court building.”

In 2018, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met former US President Barack Obama at Government House in Auckland where artworks from the James Wallace Arts Trust Collection hung on the walls in the background. Photo / File

The Northern Club – a private members’ club in Auckland that dates back to 1869 - is also understood to have housed artworks owned by Wallace.

But today, chief executive Michael Shah refused to speak about the arrangement.

“Fundamentally, we don’t comment on any membership issues so any details about artwork or anything that happens in the club is a matter for members only,” he said.

Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB) was similarly tight-lipped about its link to Wallace.

The James Wallace Arts Trust was a ‘founding partner’ and in 2005 donated $25,000 over five years. After that, the trust made small grants, never more than $5000 a year, on an annual basis or a one-off project basis.

The Wallace Foundation’s last grant to the RNZB, of $5000, was made in 2018.

Sir James Wallace at the Northern Club in central Auckland in October 2018 with art loaned and hung in the Logan Campbell room. Photo / Supplied

Auckland Theatre Company, and ASB Waterfront Theatre, say they “severed ties with Wallace several years ago.

“His name was removed from our organisation and from our theatre,” said artistic director and chief executive, Jonathan Bielski.

“Wallace’s crimes are appalling, and I condemn them in the strongest terms.

“Those who came forward to police to report what happened to them acted with extraordinary courage to tell their story.

Sir James Wallace. Picture / Babiche Martens

New Zealand Opera, meanwhile, said no donations have been accepted from Wallace “since we became aware of allegations through media reporting. New Zealand Opera has no relationship with James Wallace.

“The serious offending of Sir James Wallace clearly highlights the need for greater protection for artists and others working in the sector,” it said in a statement.

“We take the well-being of our community and employees seriously. As an organisation, we work hard to ensure our part in the New Zealand arts industry is safe for and welcoming to all people. We have, for example, provided an intimacy director and additional support to artists in productions.”

A spokeswoman for Government House in Auckland today said its art pieces are now on loan from The Arts House Trust and are no longer associated with Wallace.

“They represent the work of a number of talented artists and deserve to continue to be displayed,” she said.

“They should not be tainted in any way by a previous link to the individual concerned or his actions.”

Much of Wallace’s art is housed in the Pah Homestead in Auckland’s Monte Cecilia Park, owned by Auckland Council, and is open to the public.

Auckland Council will continue to house the numerous artworks saying that while they recognise his situation is “a very sensitive matter” they believe the artists and artworks, and the public, should “not be penalised by the abhorrent actions of an individual”.

When approached for comment today, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown told the Herald “the arty section has had a bit of a black eye in the last week from what has subsequently emerged about this particular gentleman.

“He’s a person who gave away a lot of money to art and he did bad things on the side which we didn’t know about,” Brown said.

“I would like to hear the view from the art section what they think.”

Kurt Bayer is a South Island correspondent based in Christchurch. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2011.

Bernard Orsman is an Auckland-based reporter who has been covering local government and transport since 1998. He joined the Herald in 1990 and worked in the parliamentary press gallery for six years.