Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / New Zealand / Crime
Premium

Sir James Wallace unmasked: The inside story of a rich-lister, arts philanthropist and criminal

23 minutes to read
Sam Hurley
By
Sam Hurley

Senior reporter

Sir James Wallace, one of New Zealand’s leading arts and film philanthropists, was today identified as the former rich lister convicted of indecently assaulting three men and attempting to pervert the course of justice. Sam

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.