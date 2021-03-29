Website of the Year
Inside story: The PR firm hired to do a rich-lister's dirty work

12 minutes to read
Sam Hurley
By:

New Zealand Herald business journalist

Details of a conspiracy between a politically connected PR firm hired by a Kiwi rich-lister to dissolve an indecent assault complaint can now be told for the first time. Sam Hurley reports.

Two witnesses who played a key role in helping prosecutors convict a wealthy and prominent businessman will avoid the prospect of prison, despite the Crown considering them "guilty".

Hamish Jevan Goulter and his friend and

