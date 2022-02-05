Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Sir Ian Taylor: Non-transparent Government tried to muzzle me

9 minutes to read
Sir Ian Taylor - pictured during his self isolation trial - claims he was told the stop writing critical columns for the New Zealand Herald of the Government's Covid-19 response. Photo / Brett Phibbs

NZ Herald
By Sir Ian Taylor


OPINION:

On Friday in a conference call to discuss a self-isolation programme that I had sent to MBIE two weeks ago, I was stunned by Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall's opening line that only the

