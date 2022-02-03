Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Sir Ian Taylor: Encouraging signs in Jacinda Ardern's MIQ announcement, but the devil may be in the detail

6 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing the staged reopening of New Zealand's borders. Photo / Dean Purcell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing the staged reopening of New Zealand's borders. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By Sir Ian Taylor

OPINION:

The Prime Minister's announcement today that self-isolation is set to replace MIQ for returning vaccinated Kiwis will be great news for the hundreds of thousands who have been stranded overseas for months. There are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.