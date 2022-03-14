Voyager 2021 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

Simon Wilson: Why is there so much misinformation, stupidity and fear in cycleway planning?

7 minutes to read
Artist impression of a new cycleway for Meola Rd. Image / supplied

NZ Herald

OPINION

There are some things it's worth knowing when debates about Auckland's cycleways come up.

Over the weekend complaints were aired that cycleway spending is focused on comfortable middle-class suburbs like Pt Chevalier,

