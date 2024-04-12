Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Simon Wilson: Trust down, jobs gone, what’s the media going to do now?

Simon Wilson
By
11 mins to read
Warner Bros. Discovery told staff today that there is no deal “at this stage” with any third parties to provide a pared-back news service. Video / Corey Fleming and Cheree Kinnear

OPINION

Trust in media has dropped 20 percentage points in the last five years. The AUT annual Trust in News survey was released on Monday with the startling news that New Zealanders’ trust

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand