The Fair Go team, including host Pippa Wetzell (centre), has been told the show is ending after 47 years.

The Fair Go team, including host Pippa Wetzell (centre), has been told the show is ending after 47 years.

Media and Communications Minister Melissa Lee says she’s “not a magician” as TVNZ confirms a range of job cuts and the end of several shows, including Fair Go after 47 years.

TVNZ confirmed today that the Fair Go show and the Midday and Tonight news bulletins would end in mid-May - part of up to 68 job losses - although it has come up with an option to retain the Fair Go brand on digital platforms.

The state broadcaster is planning to create four new roles with a specific focus on long-form consumer and current affairs for TVNZ digital platforms.

“There would be an opportunity for this team to continue reporting under the Fair Go brand and viewers would still be able to share their consumer concerns by writing to the Fair Go inbox,” TVNZ said in a statement.

TVNZ chief executive Jodi O’Donnell said the consultation process had been robust and all feedback had been considered. “In response to current market conditions and business realities facing TVNZ, we do need to move forward with this difficult but necessary proposal.

“I want to acknowledge again the significant value and contribution that these shows have made over many years. While these decisions are incredibly difficult, we must bring our costs more in line with our revenue and get our business in shape for a digital-first world.

“However, we’ve listened to our people and we’re pleased to propose a new team to take the lead on long-form consumer and current affairs reporting for TVNZ’s current and future digital products.”

Tonight, Midday and Fair Go will finish in mid-May.

On Wednesday, Sunday staff will learn the fate of their roles and the current affairs show. One Sunday source said they held little hope that the show would be saved in light of today’s announcements.

TVNZ CEO Jodie O’Donnell. Photo / Dean Purcell

Lee says the TVNZ job cuts are “very upsetting” and “distressing” for staff - “I feel for them” - but there was no easy solution to the range of challenges facing the media industry.

“I am working towards a solution,” Lee told journalists at Parliament today, referring to a long-awaited Cabinet paper that has no set timeframe for a release, or when decisions might be made.

“I know that it is very slow. If only I was a magician, if I could actually just snap up a solution, that would be fantastic.

“But I’m not a magician, and I’m trying to find a solution to modernise the industry ... there is a process happening.”

Communications and Media Minister Melissa Lee. Photo / Mark Mitchell

TVNZ has started confirming up to 68 roles will be cut at the state broadcaster, with the meetings today to announce the closure of Fair Go as well as the Midday and Tonight news bulletins.

There are also staff cutbacks in the Re: News youth news department and among video content producers.

Lee acknowledged audiences and staff would be upset about the moves, but they were TVNZ’s decisions to make.

She would not talk about potential Government policy options or what might be in the Cabinet paper.

“There is a convention that we don’t actually talk about what is before Cabinet or the Cabinet committee. It is a process and I can’t talk about it.”

She said she knew it was “frustrating” but she hoped to have news “soon”.

She hoped any solutions would be implemented this year.

Changing legislation such as the Broadcasting Act took “a long time”.

“I wish it was fast but it’s not.”

She said she was concerned about the AUT Trust in News survey, released yesterday, which had shown trust levels in New Zealand media had fallen to 33 per cent, from 53 per cent five years ago.

It was something she would be talking to RNZ and TVNZ about, but it was wider than the state broadcasters. “Media plays a very, very important role in our democracy.”

Meanwhile, with Newshub and Warner Bros Discovery set to hear their fates on Wednesday, Lee welcomed reports that a pared-back news service might yet arise from the ashes.

“In terms of what the actual event is I haven’t had confirmation from Warner Brothers that it is actually happening. So we will await announcements.”