Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Embattled TV news broadcaster Newshub set to receive a lifeline - Media Insider

Shayne Currie
By
6 mins to read
Newshub's 6pm newsreaders Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts.

Newshub's 6pm newsreaders Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts.

Newshub is set to be thrown a lifeline with Warner Bros Discovery preparing to announce a new deal which could see a news service saved in pared-back form.

The media company will meet staff on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business