Show Week: Riccarton Races abandoned after only three races over track condition

The Riccarton Races have been abandoned after only three races due to the track's condition. Photo / Hamish Clark

One of New Zealand’s biggest race meetings of the season has been abandoned at Riccarton today because of safety concerns after a horse slipped in the third race.

The New Zealand Cup and 1000 Guineas thoroughbred race meeting was supposed to be the climax of Cup week in Christchurch and attracted a sold-out crowd of 15,000 people on a scorching hot Canterbury day.

But trouble started when Harmonious, ridden by apprentice Lily Sutherland, slipped after losing its footing at the top of the straight in the third race. Harmonious did not fall, and no horses or jockeys were injured in the incident.

The incident raised concerns about the condition of the track, which jockeys labelled patchy, and after three separate inspections and two unsuccessful attempts at remedial work, the meeting was deemed unsafe.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing officials and those at Riccarton will work together to determine when the remaining races can be held, with either Sunday or Monday as the two most likely dates.

That will still cost the industry and club enormously in lost turnover, particularly if the meeting moves to a Monday.

Race officials determined the track's conditions as not good enough to continue. Photo / Anna Leask

According to race attendees, an announcement came over the speakers shortly after 1.30pm, telling the sold-out crowd the remaining races would not be going ahead.

A fourth race was delayed by 45 minutes before punters were told of the news.

“The track is absolutely dead, there’s no horses or people on it - but behind the track there’s a party continuing,” one racegoer said.

Another attendee said many punters were very upset by the news, but were sticking around anyway due to the cold beverages.

“The track looks alright, it looks in good form but obviously the officials don’t think so,” he said.

“There’s been a few hiccups already today.”