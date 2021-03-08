'Shocking': Friend reacts to death of Kunal Khera, found in burning car

The body found in a burning car in Flat Bush on Saturday has been identified as Kunal Khera, 26, from Manukau. Photo / Alex Burton

A friend of Kunal Khera, the 26-year-old found dead in a burnt-out car in South Auckland on Saturday night, is expressing his shock and sadness at his former classmate's death.

Police today confirmed that the body found in a burning car on Chapel Rd in Flat Bush on Saturday night was that of Khera, from Manukau. Police, who have contacted Khera's family in India, are still treating the death as unexplained and continuing to make enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Kavrpal Singh, 26, worked with Khera at the Rub-A-Dub Valet Carwash in Epsom where Khera was a car groomer for about eight months around 2019, before leaving to work at Christchurch Airport after he attained a work visa. Singh wasn't sure why Khera was found in Auckland.

Kunal Khera (left) seen here with his former classmate and friend Kavrpal Singh. Photo / Supplied

Singh, who studied towards a business diploma with Edenz Colleges alongside Khera, said he couldn't believe such a thing could happen to his friend.

"It was shocking to hear," he said.

"[Khera] was a funny person, he was very nice and he liked to talk to people, always open, open-minded and a good heart."

Singh was told of his friend's fate yesterday afternoon by someone who had visited Khera's body to identify him.

Kunal Khera (bottom left) seen here with his classmates studying with Edenz Colleges. Photo / Supplied

While Singh hadn't seen Khera recently following his move south, he was shocked to find out the body in the burnt-out car was his former classmate.

"I saw the news three days back, but I didn't think it had happened to my friend."

Singh described Khera as a "visionary", who worked multiple jobs in the hope he could achieve his dream of moving to Canada.

Kunal Khera formerly worked at Rub-A-Dub Valet Carwash in Epsom, Auckland. Photo / LinkedIn

Meanwhile, a South Auckland business owner threatened with a knife during a robbery two weeks ago now feels unsafe in his community after the discovery of the body.

Cheung was threatened with a knife as two men entered his store, held him down and stole up to 20 laptops, a mobile phone, some accessories and cash - all worth roughly $4000.

Cheung said one man, wearing a balaclava, entered the store about 3.30pm on February 24, brandishing what looked to be a kitchen knife and demanded Cheung drop to the ground and tell him where he could find laptops and money.

A frightened Cheung complied and was then held to the ground by another man, an associate to the knife-wielder, as the latter searched the store.

After about eight minutes, the two men left the store with their loot and drove away.

Cheung then reported the incident to police, but he hadn't heard back. Police confirmed the matter was under investigation.