'Unsafe': Robbed South Auckland business owner fearful after body found in burning car at Flat Bush

Police at the scene where a body was discovered in a burning car in Flat Bush on Saturday. Photo / File

A South Auckland business owner threatened with a knife during a robbery two weeks ago now feels unsafe in his community after a body was found nearby in a burnt-out car.

Police are treating the death as unexplained after the body was found inside the burning car near Barry Curtis Park on Chapel Rd in Flat Bush about 8.10pm on Saturday.

Counties Manukau Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson said a post mortem was being carried out today, but formal identification was expected to take some time due to the circumstances.

The burning car (pictured) was found by emergency services just after 8pm on Saturday. Photo / File

She said police still had a number of inquiries to make and would continue to treat the death as unexplained at this time.

Andy Cheung, who operates Professional Laptop and Desktop Repair Centre on Fusion Rd in Flat Bush - minutes from where the car was discovered, was shocked when contacted by the NZ Herald and informed of the incident.

It comes just weeks after Cheung was threatened with a knife as two men entered his store, held him down and stole up to 20 laptops, a mobile phone, some accessories and cash - all worth roughly $4000.

Andy Cheung inside his shop Professional Laptop and Desktop Repair in Fusion Rd, Botany. Photo / Supplied

Cheung said one man, wearing a balaclava, entered the store about 3.30pm on February 24, brandishing what looked to be a kitchen knife and demanded Cheung drop to the ground and tell him where he could find laptops and money.

A frightened Cheung complied and was then held to the ground by another man, an associate to the knife-wielder, as the latter searched the store.

After about eight minutes, the two men left the store with their loot and drove away.

Cheung then reported the incident to police, but he hadn't heard back. Police confirmed the matter was under investigation.

Professional Laptop and Desktop Repair on Fusion Rd, Botany (centre) was robbed about two weeks ago. Photo / Google

In a normally busy store, Cheung was incredibly grateful that no customers were on the premises at the time.

"Thank god no one was here and no one got injured," he said

Cheung, who has worked in the area for about a decade, said the two incidents occurring within weeks of each other worried him greatly.

"100 per cent, I feel not safe," he said.

"It's too many things happening, so that's why I feel not safe in this area."