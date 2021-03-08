Flat Bush death mystery: Police reveal latest after body found in burned out car

Police have today named the man whose body was found in a burning car at the weekend saying they are still treating the death as "unexplained".

He was Kunal Khera, 26, of Manukau.

Counties Manukau Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson today said inquiries were continuing into how the South Auckland man came to die in his vehicle at Barry Curtis Park in Flat Bush on Saturday night.

His death was still being treated as unexplained, she said. A post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday.

Police had been in contact with the dead man's family in India and they were supporting them as best possible.

"Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with them at this difficult time."

Meanwhile, a South Auckland business owner threatened with a knife during a robbery two weeks ago now feels unsafe in his community after the discovery of the body.

Cheung was threatened with a knife as two men entered his store, held him down and stole up to 20 laptops, a mobile phone, some accessories and cash - all worth roughly $4000.

Cheung said one man, wearing a balaclava, entered the store about 3.30pm on February 24, brandishing what looked to be a kitchen knife and demanded Cheung drop to the ground and tell him where he could find laptops and money.

A frightened Cheung complied and was then held to the ground by another man, an associate to the knife-wielder, as the latter searched the store.

After about eight minutes, the two men left the store with their loot and drove away.

Cheung then reported the incident to police, but he hadn't heard back. Police confirmed the matter was under investigation.

In a normally busy store, Cheung was incredibly grateful that no customers were on the premises at the time.

"Thank god no one was here and no one got injured," he said

Cheung, who has worked in the area for about a decade, said the two incidents occurring within weeks of each other worried him greatly.

"100 per cent, I feel not safe," he said. "It's too many things happening, so that's why I feel not safe in this area."

Police have spent the past few days examining the scorched silver Mazda after a body was found inside the burning car near Barry Curtis Park on Chapel Rd in Flat Bush about 8.10pm on Saturday.

A large cordon was set up around a field and car park with detectives scouring the area for clues into the mystery.