The winning Wools of New Zealand New Zealand shearing team at Raetihi, David Gordon (left), Paerata Abraham (right), and manager Ronnie King. Photo / SSNZ

It was redemption time for Masterton shearers David Gordon and brother-in-law Paerata Abraham, who took a 1-0 lead over Wales in the Wools of New Zealand Shearing Series with a win in the opening match on Saturday.

The series is the reciprocal leg of an annual home-and-away arrangement, in which the Black Singlets pair was beaten 3-0 in Wales last July.

The Kiwis won the battle of 20 sheep for each shearer during the Waimarino Shears at Raetihi.

Their rivals were represented by champion shearer of Wales Gethin Lewis and teammate Llyr Jones.

It left Wales yet to win a shearing test match in New Zealand, although the moccasins have often been on the other feet in the UK.

The series continues at the Waitomo Caves Sports on Saturday and finishes at the New Zealand Shears in Te Kūiti the weekend after Easter.

It was a particularly big day at Raetihi for Gordon, who also won the four-man Waimarino Shears open final.

It was also a one-two finish for Abraham Shearing, with Gordon’s workmate Chris Dickson, from Raetihi but based in Masterton, the first to finish the showdown of 20 sheep each but quality points relegated him to second place.

He claimed second place ahead of Hawke’s Bay-based world nine-hour lamb shearing record holder and 2019 England world championships team member Stuart Connor, with fourth place going to eight-hour record holder Jack Fagan, of Te Kūiti.

The Welsh team at Raetihi, with Llyr Jones (left) and Gethin Lewis (right), with manager Hywel Jones, Photo / SSNZ

Forde Alexander, of Taumarunui, continued his winning form to add the Waimarino senior title to the Golden Shears senior title he won in Masterton a fortnight ago.

The intermediate final was won by Blake Mitchell, of Pātea.

Napier shearer Kaivah Cooper scored his fifth win in a row by taking the junior title.