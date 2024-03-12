Welsh Wools of New Zealand test series members Llyr Jones (left) and Gethin Lewis (right) with fellow Welsh shearer Llyr Evans at a speed shear in Gore last month.

Call it consorting with the enemy if you like, but it’s just the nature of the game for Welsh shearer Llyr Jones - who has been working with his Kiwi rivals ahead of the first Wales-New Zealand test on Saturday.

Jones has been shearing in Wairarapa woolsheds for most of the last four months with New Zealand team members Paerata Abraham and David Gordon.

However, the moccasins are now on the other feet as the workday camaraderie gives way to test-match rivalry.

Jones and teammate Gethin Lewis will take on Abraham and Gordon in the Wools of New Zealand Wales-New Zealand series - comprising three tests, starting at the Waimarino Shears in Raetihi.

Wales is currently on top in world shearing but - like the national rugby team - has yet to win a test match in New Zealand after decades of trying.

Jones said he was looking forward to taking on his Kiwi workmates.

“It’s been a privilege working with them and it will be good going to battle with them as we are good mates.

“They’re both great shearers.”

Further tests will be shorn at the Waitomo Caves Sports on March 23 and at the New Zealand Shears in Te Kuiti on April 6.

Brothers-in-law Abraham and Gordon will be just as determined to win after losing all three tests in Wales last July, where New Zealand’s most recent series wins were in 2011 and 2019.

Lewis was in a Welsh Development Team pair beaten 3-0 in New Zealand last year but a lot has happened with Welsh shearing in the ensuing 12 months.

This was highlighted by the domination of the world championships by shearers Gwion Evans and Richard Jones - followed by Lewis winning the Champion Shearer of Wales title.

Having shorn in New Zealand each summer for a decade, for contractor Brendan Mahony in Hawke’s Bay, Lewis has had three placings in open finals over recent months.

Jones has made several semifinals in his fifth season working in New Zealand but is known for his pace, having won a speed shear in Dannevirke on February 2, and having shorn 836 lambs in nine hours during the setting of a nine-hour British two-stand record in August 2022.

Abraham won selection in the team after winning the New Zealand Shears Circuit final in Te Kuiti last year, while Gordon was selected after finishing sixth in the New Zealand Shears open final.

Abraham won the New Zealand Crossbred Lamb Shearing Championship in Southland and the Royal Horowhenua Show’s open title in Levin on successive days in January, while Gordon won the Central Hawke’s Bay Shears final in Waipukurau in November.

Both Welsh shearers take heart from the achievements of Richard Jones and Gwion Jones in winning the world titles in 2019 and 2013 respectively and the pair’s teams win in Scotland last June.

“We will be going into the test hoping we can get the job done,” Jones said.

“Both of us will give our all into it and hopefully come back with the win.

“We are lucky to have two world champion shearers at home in Wales and it inspires us to follow in their footsteps.”

Lewis, taking a break in Northland this week, said: “Rich and Gwion have achieved some amazing things in the past few years.

“World champs. Two men at the top of their game in the UK and the northern hemisphere.

“I’m really chuffed with what I’ve accomplished in the past two seasons, especially winning the Champion Shearer of Wales,” he said.

“But I’ve still got a lot to learn and more to achieve.”

The Waimarino Shears also include open, senior, intermediate, junior and novice competitions, with all those in the test also chasing the open title.