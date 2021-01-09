Shark sighting at Pauanui Beach: Swimmers ordered out of water

Hundreds of swimmers have been ordered out of the water at Pauanui Beach after a shark scare. Photo / Paul Estcourt

Pauanui Beach is closed this afternoon and swimmers have been ordered out of the water after a shark sighting.

Surf Lifesavers ordered everyone - estimated to be nearly 500 people - to stay on shore at 1pm.

A lifeguard said a shark had been spotted by those patrolling the popular Coromandel beach.

It comes less than two days since Kaelah Marlow died after being attacked by a shark at Waihi Beach.

The 19-year-old Hamilton woman was pulled from the water alive but succumbed to her injuries on the shore.

Pauanui is around 73 km north of Waihi.

A lifesaver said the swimmers would be allowed back in the water only after 30 minutes had passed since the last confirmed sighting.