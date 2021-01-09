Driver airlifted after high-speed crash at Meremere Dragway

The crash happened on the track at Hampton Downs. Photo / Supplied

A driver has been airlifted to hospital after a high-speed crash at the Meremere Dragway track.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent to Meremere and said a man was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition after a crash.

A spokesman would not confirm whether the crash was on the racetrack, but said it was "high speed".

However, aerial photos show the crash happened on the drag track.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were notified about a crash at the racetrack at 1.20pm.

The Wellington Invasion event was being held at the Meremere Dragway today.

Advertising for the event stated it was round five of the national drag racing championship.