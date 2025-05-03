Shane Te Pou: We are witnessing the effects of social disunity

As we reflect on the report’s findings, let’s think about the stories of our whānau – those connections of support and shared experiences that define us. The report highlights key themes like belonging, worth, social justice, participation, and acceptance. These aren’t just buzzwords; they’re what keep our communities vibrant and thriving.

Social cohesion is like the glue that holds us together. It gives us a sense of security and allows us to feel valued. When social cohesion is strong, our communities flourish; when it weakens, we risk falling into division. This concern isn’t just theoretical – around the world, we witness the effects of social disunity in political struggles, economic hardships, and fractured societies. New Zealand is not immune to these issues.

The survey results reveal troubling divisions, especially related to political views, work participation, economic inequality, and ethnicity. These gaps can leave some members of our whānau feeling excluded or disconnected from the broader community. Yet, even in this challenging environment, there’s reason for hope, particularly among our youth.

Many young people, both Māori and non-Māori, are embracing the rich tapestry of our shared history, including the Treaty of Waitangi. While some view the Treaty as divisive, I believe it can be a source of unity and potential. Today’s youth celebrate our indigenous culture and recognise its significance. This celebration fosters a sense of belonging that transcends differences, allowing us to build a collective identity that honours our past while paving the way for a more inclusive future.

I want to give a shout-out to the important work of the Helen Clark Foundation. It has brought to light issues we’re all aware of but don’t discuss enough, like social cohesion and loneliness. Its efforts encourage us to engage in meaningful conversations and actions that can strengthen our communities.

So, what can we do? While the challenges may seem daunting, the report reminds us that small actions can lead to meaningful change. Each of us plays a role in nurturing social cohesion within our communities. Simple gestures – like reaching out to a neighbour, participating in local events, or advocating for social justice – can have a profound impact. These small acts create ripples that foster connection, understanding, and acceptance.

As we consider the findings of this report, let’s remember that the numbers represent lives – whānau who long for connection and community. This is a call to action for each of us to engage with our neighbours and build bridges where divisions exist. We have the power to create a sense of belonging that honours our diverse heritage and embraces the warmth and heat – “wāhā” – of our shared experiences.

I believe we can work towards a future where social cohesion is not just a dream, but a reality. The report serves as a reminder of the work ahead but also shines a light on the path forward. By coming together as a united whānau, we can weave a stronger social fabric that supports us through life’s challenges and celebrates our diverse experiences.

The journey may be long, but together we can make a difference. By drawing on the manawa of our collective spirit, we can illuminate the way forward, fostering a sense of hope and connection that strengthens our communities for our mokopuna.

As a well-known Māori proverb says: Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini (My strength is not the strength of one, but the strength of many).