Updated

Australians happier, less divided than New Zealanders - Helen Clark Foundation report

Jamie Morton
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Our Australian cousins don't just earn more – they also enjoy a happier, more cohesive society.

Our Australian cousins don’t just earn more – they also enjoy a happier, more cohesive society.

  • A major new analysis finds Australia out-scores New Zealand on virtually every measure of social cohesion.
  • It suggested Kiwis are less happy than Australians, have a lower sense of worth, and are less satisfied with their financial lot.
  • The report’s author says the new findings should be a ‘wake-up call’ that New Zealand can’t be complacent over the polarisation seen in the US and Europe.

Our Australian cousins don’t just earn more – they also enjoy a happier, more cohesive society.

That’s according to a new comparative analysis that suggests the social fabric that’s long kept Kiwis together has been fraying under multiple pressures.

The report, commissioned by the Helen Clark Foundation, offers one

Save

