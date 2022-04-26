Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Shane Jones: Political stink in Rotorua a blatant example of the rotten cultural war on Kiwis

6 minutes to read
Is that a mud pool or is it a pit that's attempting to swallow the last vestiges of our democracy? Photo / Andrew Warner

Is that a mud pool or is it a pit that's attempting to swallow the last vestiges of our democracy? Photo / Andrew Warner

NZ Herald
By Shane Jones

OPINION:

Rotorua, sitting on the Pacific Rim of Fire, understandably proclaims itself to be our geothermal wonderland.

Tourists enjoy spa pools, geysers and picturesque lakes. Who could ever have guessed that "Rotovegas" would be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.