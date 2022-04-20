Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Paul Goldsmith: Stop casually changing our constitution

5 minutes to read
Under a new law, 22,000 Māori roll voters in Rotorua will get three seats, the same number as the 56,000 general roll voters. Photo / Sarah Ivey, File

Under a new law, 22,000 Māori roll voters in Rotorua will get three seats, the same number as the 56,000 general roll voters. Photo / Sarah Ivey, File

NZ Herald
By Paul Goldsmith

OPINION

New Zealand is a young country, but one of the world's oldest democracies. For more than a century, Kiwis of all ethnicities have enjoyed freedoms and rights that, sadly, still remain the envy of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.