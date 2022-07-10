Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Shane Jones: Pacific Island Forum - PM Jacinda Ardern needs to put something in kava bowl

6 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during an address at the Lowy Institute in Sydney. Photo / Dean Lewins, Pool via AP

NZ Herald
By Shane Jones

OPINION:

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has moved on from Asia, US, EU, Boris Johnson, Australia and is now in Fiji at the Pacific Islands Forum annual meeting.

She has to perform with this regional body

