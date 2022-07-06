Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Kushlan Sugathapala: Gambling the house on desperate hope

5 minutes to read
Harry Paniona, who sought help from the Problem Gambling Foundation, took extreme action to highlight the damage pokies cause. Photo / Brett Phibbs, File

Harry Paniona, who sought help from the Problem Gambling Foundation, took extreme action to highlight the damage pokies cause. Photo / Brett Phibbs, File

NZ Herald
By Kushlan Sugathapala

OPINION

My great-grandfather was an entrepreneur who acquired a considerable property portfolio. My grandfather was a lawyer and a problem gambler.

Grandma realised after she signed the legal documents to sell the properties she inherited.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.