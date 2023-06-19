Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Shane Jones: Mob mentality needs a short, sharp shock

By Shane Jones
4 mins to read
Passengers climb around a vehicle during a funeral procession for murdered Mongrel Mob leader Steven Taiatini. Photo / Andrew Warner, File

Passengers climb around a vehicle during a funeral procession for murdered Mongrel Mob leader Steven Taiatini. Photo / Andrew Warner, File

OPINION

Apparently, our upcoming election will be about the cost of living. Interest rate rises, and cruddy roads and floods.

Voters however don’t need to wait until writ day for that. No, the red October

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand