Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Education

Andrew Rogers: Bureaucrats have missed that science education is dying

By Andrew Rogers
5 mins to read
Science concepts are not easy and require time and appropriate scaffolding of ideas. Photo / 123rf, File

Science concepts are not easy and require time and appropriate scaffolding of ideas. Photo / 123rf, File

OPINION

Science education in New Zealand is in decline.

We don’t have enough of the right specialist teachers and the programmes continue to be diluted. The tinkering at NCEA level 1 is a case in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand